Suspect in Philadelphia gunpoint ATM robberies, other shootings taken into custody by US Marshals

Action News has learned US Marshals caught 19-year-old Brian Amerman Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of East Rush Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect in a violent crime spree in Philadelphia has been taken into custody.

Investigators say the criminal pattern involved carjackings, attempted carjackings, and at least three gunpoint robberies at an ATM on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Authorities describe Brian Amerman as a person of interest in connection with a disturbing crime spree in the Mayfair section of the city.

Two ATM robberies happened on May 12 and the other happened on May 17.

One of those robbery victims was hit in the head and seriously wounded.

Another was shot in the chest and remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

People who live and work nearby say they just want to go back to feeling safe in their own community.

"This crime has got to stop," Patti Lorick of Northeast Philadelphia. "People should be able to go to the bank, they should be able to go to the teller, and be able to get what they need."

Ammerman is also a person of interest in two separate shootings that happened on the 2800 block of Amber Street in the Port Richmond section of the city. Police say a 22-year-old man was critically injured after being shot on May 21, and a 17-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on May 14.

Amerman was wanted on an active warrant for previous crimes as well, including simple assault, probation violation, and resisting arrest.