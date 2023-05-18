A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while using an ATM in Philadelphia.

Police: Man fighting for his life after being shot while using ATM in Philadelphia

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Mayfair section.

Police say a 49-year-old man was using the ATM when he was shot one time in the chest.

The man was able to get to his Mercedes where officers found him semiconscious.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where police say he's listed in critical condition.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the motive for the shooting may be robbery.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.