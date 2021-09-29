gabby petito

What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to Florida without Gabby Petito

Reality TV-star Duane Chapman, better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" has now joined the search for Laundrie
What Brian Laundrie was doing in the days after he returned to FL without Gabby

NORTH POINT, Fla. -- There's new information on what Brian Laundrie was doing in the days before Gabby Petito was reported missing, when he returned home from their cross-country road trip without her.

Reality TV-star Duane Chapman, better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" has now joined the search for Laundrie.

He says he got a tip that Laundrie and his parents camped at Fort de Soto Park in Florida twice in early September, just days after Laundrie returned home without Petito.

"They were registered and they went through the gate on camera. Allegedly what we're hearing is two people left on [Aug. 8]. Three people came on [Aug. 6] and two people left on the 8th. I think he's been here for sure," he said.

One family spoke out to an ABC station about their experience camping next to the Laundrie family.



Laundrie's attorney confirms the family did stay at the park, 75 miles from their home and he says they "all left the park" although he did not say if they all went home together.

The 22-year-old Petito was found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and her parents spoke out to the media Tuesday about their heartbreak and the latest on the investigation.

They unveiled matching tattoos designed and inspired by Gabby reading, "Let it be" and they vowed to help families of other missing people through a foundation in her name.



"We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happened," said Joe Petito, Gabby's father.

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.



Their lawyer is urging Laundrie to surrender.

"We're asking you to turn yourself into the FBI or nearest law enforcement agency," he said.

The FBI is now leading the search for Laundrie.

His parents' attorney released a statement saying they don't know where Brian is, and that speculation they helped him hide "...is just wrong."

A memorial service was held for Blue Point-native Gabby Petito Sunday afternoon on Long Island.

