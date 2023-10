Man critical after being shot at Bridesburg gas station

Authorities say the incident was caught on video.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section.

It happened late Saturday night at a Lukoil on the 4800 block of Tacony Street.

Police say the 39-year-old man was washing car windows at the pumps for tips.

He was then shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital.

So far no word on any arrests or whether any weapons were recovered.