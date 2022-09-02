Hurricane Ida damage: Bridgeport still cleaning up year after storm

From historic floods to extensive damage from powerful tornadoes, many lives were forever changed by the storm.

From historic floods to extensive damage from powerful tornadoes, many lives were forever changed by the storm.

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the Philadelphia region with devastating results one year ago Thursday.

From historic floods to extensive damage from powerful tornadoes, many lives were forever changed by the storm.

The Bridgeport area was especially hit hard, quickly flooding streets and people's homes and businesses.

First responders used boats to rescue people for hours following the storm.

"Time went fast. There was a lot of cleaning up down here. A lot of houses are still empty, but a lot of people are getting back to renovating and cleaning them up," said Brian Matus of Bridgeport.

Matus is the owner of Matus Brothers Auto Shop located on West Front Street-- one of the more flood-prone locations in the area.

While his ship quickly reopened within a month, many residential homes remain unoccupied.

FEMA is reportedly trying to purchase those homes with a future plan for demolition.

"The county actually been doing a lot to help victims of Ida. This was one way we could help out," said Dianna DiIllio, the first deputy of Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds.

DiIllio's office is offering free copies of deeds to homeowners devastated by this disaster.

SEE ALSO: One year later: New Jersey's largest dairy farm rebuilds after devastating tornado

So far, dozens of people have taken advantage of the opportunity.

While many decided to move, others stayed and rebuilt together.

The community continues to evolve as homes are rebuilt, remodeled and new developments are created.

"Still shaken a little bit, the legs are still wobbly, but at least we standing up now, not still down," said Robert Majors of Bridgeport. "It's been hard, especially when you have five kids. But you have to find a way to get back on your feet. Could have lost a life, can't complain."