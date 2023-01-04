South Jersey mother found guilty of killing 23-month-old son

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey mother was found guilty on Wednesday in the death of her 23-month-old son.

The boy, Daniel Griner Jr., was reported missing back on February 8, 2019 in Bridgeton, by his mother, 28-year-old Nakira M. Griner, who said that the toddler had been abducted.

Authorities say the boy was never abducted.

His desecrated remains were found on his mother's property hours after the initial search.

An autopsy concluded the child died from blunt force trauma.

On Wednesday, a jury found Griner guilty of murder, desecration of human remains and other related offenses.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 21, 2023.