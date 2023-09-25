Calendar celebrates cars stuck in sand in Brigantine

Andrew Grossman believes it's just the beauty of the ocean that compels people to drive onto the beach, but it never ends well.

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- During this past weekend's tropical storm, video of an SUV stuck in the sand on Jetty Beach in Brigantine got a lot of attention.

Turns out, cars get stuck in the sand on the beach in Brigantine a lot. So much so, that a Brigantine business owner now makes an annual calendar honoring the many cars that become stuck in the sand.

Captain Andrew Grossman is the owner of Rip Tide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine. Several years ago, he started posting pictures of cars stuck in the sand on social media.

"It's just amazing how many people drive on that beach in their cars," Grossman said.

Someone suggested he make the images into a calendar, and he did. Now, every year, the Beached Cars of Brigantine Calendar sells out.

"I did 2021, 2022, 2023, 2023 is already out," said Grossman. "I already have enough for 2024. I might do two per page. They're telling me to do baseball cards. The biggest question is always, 'What were they thinking?'"

He believes it's just the beauty of the ocean that compels people to drive onto the sand, but it never ends well. As Grossman puts it, cars and saltwater don't play well together.

Vehicles with four-wheel drive are allowed onto the beach with a special permit. Car owners ignore the warning and drive toward the ocean anyway, typically, sinking immediately.

The 2024 edition of the calendar should be out by early November. They sell for $25 and a portion of the proceeds goes to neighbors in need in Brigantine.

To learn more about how you can pre-order a calendar, call Rip Tide Bait and Tackle at 609-264-0440.