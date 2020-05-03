BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a newspaper delivery driver struck a man in the roadway in Bristol Township early Sunday.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 6500 block of Bristol Pike.
Officials said the 30-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Bristol Township Police are still investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Man struck, killed by driver in Bristol Township
