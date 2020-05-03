Man struck, killed by driver in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a newspaper delivery driver struck a man in the roadway in Bristol Township early Sunday.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 6500 block of Bristol Pike.

Officials said the 30-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bristol Township Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bristol townshippedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
AccuWeather: Breezy And Very Warm
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
City officials warn the public to continue social distancing measures
N.J. residents urged to adhere to guidelines for parks, golf courses
NJ hospitals to receive $1.7B in funding, golf courses reopen
High school principal, faculty surprises seniors amid COVID-19
Show More
Shooting leaves 26-year-old man injured in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
Termini Bros. reinvents instead of closing temporarily
9 more coronavirus deaths in Del., 1,546 recovered
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News