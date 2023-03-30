2 people shot, wounded on SEPTA Broad Street Line subway in South Philadelphia

Officials say a suspect was apprehended and a gun was recovered.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were shot and wounded at the Snyder Avenue Station on the Broad Street Line subway in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the mezzanine level of the subway station.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say one victim, a female, was brought to Jefferson Methodist Hospital. The other victim, a male, was brought to Jefferson Hospital.

There is no word yet on their identities or conditions.

