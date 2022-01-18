documentary

Philadelphia native champions Broadway's comeback in new documentary

'The Broadway Revival' debuts Tuesday on PBS, where it will also stream.
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the sudden shuttering of stages to a rebirth of the arts, Broadway's big comeback has been one that history will not forget.

Playing historian, of sorts, is an Andorra native documenting the rebirth of the arts.

Frank DiLella grew up doing musicals at his alma maters, Waldron Mercy Academy and LaSalle College High School, along with stages across the area.

He's now an entertainment journalist in New York City and the executive producer of a PBS documentary debuting tonight called: "Great Performances, Reopening: The Broadway Revival."

Here, the lifelong theater lover gives Action News all backstage access to the show's return, 600 days after they went dark.

"This is a front-row seat," DiLella said. "You are literally on the ride with us, as shows like 'The Phantom of the Opera,' and 'Waitress' and 'Aladdin' and 'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' and more as they reopen."

To get this very exclusive access, he picked up the phone and called and texted a few close friends: Andrew Lloyd Weber, Sara Bareilles, and Kristin Chenoweth, to name a few.

"We literally go from their homes to the theaters, as they're stepping foot into those theaters for the first time in a year and a half," he said. "To be in the room as the curtains rise once more, and those lights shine bright once again, was a historic moment. We wanted to document this."

'The Broadway Revival' debuts Tuesday on PBS, where it will also stream.

