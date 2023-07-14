Disney's Frozen, Mean Girls, Mamma Mia and Wicked headline 2023-24 Broadway shows coming to Philly

2023-24 Broadway Subscription Series

The upcoming season of the Broadway Series is highlighted by a seven-show core subscription series, featuring award-winning productions.

The package features legendary titles and is shaping up to be one of Philadelphia's strongest slate of shows.

"Wicked"- Academy of Music

November 1-26

"Wicked explores the Wizard of Oz story through the lens of the two witches.

"Company"- Forrest Theatre

November 28-December 10

"Company" revives the late Stephen Sondheim's original story about a bachelor in New York City.

"Ain't Too Proud" - Academy of Music

January 3-21, 2024

Ain't Too Proud brings Motown to Philadelphia.

The show tells the story of the Temptations and features legendary hits like 'My Girl,' 'Papa was a Rolling Stone' and 'Just my Imagination'.

It serves as an introduction for a new generation as it tours the country.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" - Academy of Music

February 6-18, 2024

Mrs. Doubtfire gets new life on the stage headlined by Philadelphia-based actor Rob McClure.

Robin Williams' renowned performance created the character of Mrs. Doubtfire for the 1993 film. For Broadway, the goal is to avoid imitation while honoring the message of the story.

McClure's real-life wife, Maggie, plays the role of Miranda on the tour.

"Girl from the North Country" - Forrest Theatre

February 27-March 10, 2024

The music of Bob Dylan weaves together the narrative of 'Girl from the North Country.'

Parts of more than 20 Dylan songs set the mood.

The show is set during the depression; as characters come and go, the music is a shining light during the dark time in American history.

"Disney's Frozen" - Academy of Music

March 21-April 7, 2024

'For the first time in forever Disney's mega-hit 'Frozen' will be in Philadelphia.

The story explores the relationship between sisters Elsa and Anna. But Elsa's hidden powers threaten to pull them apart.

Each show features the iconic music and the extravagant stage production that Disney shows are known for.

"Funny Girl"- Academy of Music

July 16-28, 2024

The Broadway revival of 'Funny Girl' will make its debut in Philadelphia at the Academy of Music.

The updated Broadway production features the same classic show tunes like 'I'm the Greatest Star,' 'Don't Rain on my Parade' and 'People'.

The show is set in the '60s and the costumes characterize the time period while the choreography animates the setting.

Swap-a-show allows you to customize your show experience

For Broadway shows, there are benefits to subscribing.

This year, there are five shows you can add on or swap out to your package.

"Mean Girls"- Miller Theater

October 3-8

Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" is also returning this season.

The show hits the stage on a date cemented in pop culture as Mean Girls Day.

"Cirque Dreams Holidaze"- Miller Theater

December 26-31

Cirque Dreams Holidaze offers fun for the whole family in the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The musical renditions of traditional Christmas carols range from modern to classic.

"Hadestown" - Academy of Music

April 10-14, 2024

The Tony award-winning hit is back, based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Euridice.

The setting of an imagined Americana contrasts with the underworld, all set to music in a score by Anais Mitchell.

"Message in a Bottle" - Miller Theater

May 14-19 , 2024

Message in a Bottle is a new show based on the music of Sting.

The story is a dramatic tale of three immigrant siblings told through music and dance, and it's artfully approved by the musical icon himself.

"Mamma Mia" - Academy of Music

August 6-11, 2024

The perennial hit Mamma Mia turns 25 this year.

The show is a guessing game between three possible papas, transporting viewers to the Greek Isles for one fun-filled night out.

What's new at the Philadelphia Orchestra, Opera Philadelphia, Philadanco and Philadelphia Ballet

We take a look at what's on tap for the upcoming season of these staple performances.

The Philadelphia Orchestra has a season packed with star power, from opening night when the legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma makes his first of three appearances to the final concert of the season.

This is a big year for the Philadelphia Ballet. The season kicks off with the world premiere of Artistic director Angel Corella's Carmen.

Philadanco is putting on a show this fall inspired by the company's founder.

The program is called Intangible Influences

Opera Philadelphia kicks off its fifth annual Festival O in September.

It's 11 days with more than 30 performances at venues across the city.

History and mission of the Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is a one-stop shop for entertainment, education, culture and community.

With nine stages across three theaters it presents a diverse array of offerings.

For one week each summer, middle school students spend all day inside the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio, attending what's known as summer art sessions.

It's a free program that exposes kids to music, theater, dance and the digital arts.

With the Family Discovery Series, you can get special pricing on family-friendly favorites.

Everything from Bluey's Big Play to Wild Kratts Live.