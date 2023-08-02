The stabbing death of a beloved dancer with ties to Philadelphia is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Dancer fatally stabbed in NYC had ties to Philadelphia; police investigate possibility of hate crime

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WPVI) -- The stabbing death of a beloved dancer with ties to Philadelphia is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Police said O'Shae Sibley was stabbed to death over the weekend at a Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

Sibley started studying dance at 14 years old in Philadelphia at Philadanco.

Overnight, the company posted a heartbreaking series of pictures and video on Instagram, noting "no one deserves to be targeted for simply being themselves and living their truth."

A friend said he and Sibley were among a group of friends having some fun, voguing and dancing outside of a Brooklyn gas station while pumping gas when the incident began.

That's when he said another group of people started yelling homophobic slurs at them.

There was a confrontation and that is when Sibley was stabbed.

Witnesses identified the suspect as a 17-year-old who is known in the area. He remains on the run.

Overnight, Beyoncé honored Sibley, who was dancing to one of her song when he was killed, posting "rest in power O'Shae Sibley" on her website.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. No arrests have been made.