Police ID teenager killed in double shooting in Browns Mills, NJ

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating a double shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Snow Avenue in Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township.

Arriving officers discovered 17-year-old Malachi Treherne of Pemberton lying in the doorway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also located a 17-year-old female who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say she is expected to survive.

Investigators believe this incident was not a random shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

