Police ID teenager killed in double shooting in Browns Mills, NJ

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating a double shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.It happened around 11:35 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Snow Avenue in Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township.Arriving officers discovered 17-year-old Malachi Treherne of Pemberton lying in the doorway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police also located a 17-year-old female who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say she is expected to survive.Investigators believe this incident was not a random shooting.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information should call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.