Bryan Kohberger's attorney says jury survey was in effort to move Idaho murders trial

A possible change of venue could dominate the conversation at a hearing Wednesday in the Idaho college murders trial of Bryan Kohberger.

A possible change of venue could dominate the conversation at a hearing Wednesday in the Idaho college murders trial of Bryan Kohberger.

A possible change of venue could dominate the conversation at a hearing Wednesday in the Idaho college murders trial of Bryan Kohberger.

A possible change of venue could dominate the conversation at a hearing Wednesday in the Idaho college murders trial of Bryan Kohberger.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in the Idaho college murders trial of Bryan Kohberger.

A possible change of venue could dominate the conversation.

The judge blasted Kohberger's attorney for conducting a phone survey of potential jurors. The judge said the questions were too specific, and pointed out that some were false and may hurt Kohberger's ability to get a fair trial in the current venue.

ALSO SEE: Lawyer for man accused in Idaho college murders says jury pool is biased

Kohberger's attorney said the survey was part of an effort to move the trial elsewhere.

Kohberger is charged with murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022.

RELATED: Kaylee Goncalves' parents share new details about how daughter killed in Idaho murders was found

Police arrested him at his parent's home in the Pennsylvania Poconos.