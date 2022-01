Montgomery County native creates nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ athletes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bryan Ruby is many things. He's a professional baseball player, a country music songwriter, and he is gay.He believes that part of his identity is providing him the opportunity to do the most good.Ruby has found a more authentic life after a lifetime of living in the closet."I've never felt this much love in my life," Ruby said during an interview at our 6abc studios.Growing up in Montgomery County, Ruby was a standout baseball player who went on to play in college and professionally overseas, and here in the United States.It's a world, he says, where players just do not come out as gay."Definitely, as a queer person, growing up in baseball, it's a tough environment to be in," Ruby said. "The message was always if I post anything, if you ever say anything publicly, you're never going to get a job in baseball again."So too, he says, is the world of country music where lyrics are, as a rule, about men loving women.But at age 26, he decided it was time for a change."I wanted to be the person that I never had or never could see as a kid," Ruby said.So he announced he is gay in a USA Today article, becoming the only active professional baseball player at any level to be publicly out."I thought the reaction was going to be kind of negative. I was prepared to get some hate mail," Ruby told Action News. "But, I got 6,000 positive messages."Now, he and other gay baseball players have started a national nonprofit to support others who want to live their more authentic life."You can do it. You can be yourself," he says to others.And, he's the subject of a new feature documentary about his journey as a gay man in baseball."I am proud to be part of the community, and I am proud to be in baseball."