Philadelphia woman brings dance to all corners of the community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philadelphia native Cha'Yvon Dessus is the owner and founder of BSwan Dance Company. She goes by the stage name, BSwan, which stands for Black Swan."My model behind that name is basically embodying the unique imagery of a Black swan. They are rare, you rarely see them," said Dessus.She's reaching the community and giving back through the dance in a unique way. It has become the biggest focus in her life."We are rare. That's why we have a motto called, 'Be rare, be noticed, be you.' And we stand apart to be edgy, to be different, to be expressive to just live in who we are individually on the stage and off the stage," says Dessus.She offers free dance classes so those who cannot afford it can attend. She also runs a youth dance program she calls, "Swans in Training," so local youth can incorporate the arts into their lives."There's a lot of times I feel like children or even adults, we don't have that outlet. And that's why I want to create that outlet, that platform for us to be able to come somewhere and just let go," said Dessus.In addition to performing, she schedules off-stage community events she calls, "give backs.""We will walk around Center City and pass out our hat, scarves, gloves, blankets, water, like refreshments," said Dessus. "There's so much going on, and there's positivity in Philadelphia. As much as we hear all the hate trains and everything that's going on, there is people out here that are positive."