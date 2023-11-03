Bucknell University students walk out of class after swastika found in residence hall on campus

Officials at Bucknell University in Central Pennsylvania say they took swift action when a swastika was found in a residence hall on campus.

LEWISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Some students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, walked out of class after receiving at letter from university president, John Bravman, about a recent act of antisemitism on campus. According to the letter, a swastika was found in a residence hall on campus.

"Especially considering what's going on in the world right now, I'm a Jewish student and it's really, really scary to think that that's prevalent on campus," said Maci Cohen, a freshman at Bucknell University.

Cohen said the incident hit too close to home.

"I think it just makes me feel really unsafe, especially because it was in our hall -- like right next door is where the swastika was placed in his room. So the idea that someone could trespass into my room and do that," she said.

In a letter sent to students, university officials said, "Hateful speech, acts or symbols - directed toward any individual or group - have no place at Bucknell and will carry consequences."

The letter went on to say swift action was taken against the act of antisemitism. A university spokesperson said that action included an immediate investigation, which has finished. The spokesperson would not say what the punishment was for the student or students involved.

"It's kind of concerning," said Alex Schenone, a sophomore at Bucknell University. "It's 2023 and we shouldn't be doing that, especially with what's going on, especially at a college where a bunch of people are Jewish."

"I think it's really disturbing and it's really uncalled for considering it came out of nowhere and it goes to show that stuff like that still exists, especially in places like this," added fellow sophomore, Alex Fraser.