MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --Residents in one part of Bucks County are being warned that there could still be live explosives scattered around the area.
The warning comes amid the investigation into a series of mysterious explosions earlier this year.
"This is more of an FYI than an SOS," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.
He said the warning came in light of some developments in the ongoing investigation.
Weintraub urged residents to be cautious.
"If you find something suspicious, please do not investigate it on your own. Call 911," he said.
David Surman Jr. and Tina May Smith of Milford Township have been under investigation in relation to some 30 explosions in upper Bucks County.
Officials say Smith helped Surman, her longtime boyfriend, distribute and detonate the homemade explosives that accounted for a rash of blasts in a rural part of Bucks County, starting in early April.
No one was hurt.
Surman was arrested in June after a raid on his home and nearby chemical company turned up improvised explosive devices.
Surman is facing charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, reckless endangerment, and other offenses.
He was also charged with child pornography offenses after a search of his computer during the investigation, authorities said.
