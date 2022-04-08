Cause of fire at Levittown Lanes bowling alley may never be known

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11692124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The multi-alarm fire destroyed the bowling alley on New Falls Road in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

A loss for the Levittown community, firefighters are working to extinguish the 3-alarm fire here at Levittown Lanes. @6abc



Thick smoke is billowing out of the building, officials say the fire is threatening neighboring properties. pic.twitter.com/PJ2i3Fke1G — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) March 30, 2022

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials may never know the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a popular bowling alley in Bucks County.The fire marshal has said the cause of the blaze that destroyed Levittown Lanes is undetermined, and the case is closed for now.However, it could be reopened if new information comes to light.Last month the three-alarm fire destroyed the building on the 8800 block of New Falls Road.It appears to have started above the ceiling near the back of the building but officials can't find the exact point of origin.There were no reported injuries from this fire.