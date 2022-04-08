fire

Cause of fire at Levittown Lanes bowling alley may never be known

The three-alarm fire gutted the building back in March.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive 3-alarm fire destroys bowling alley in Bucks County

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials may never know the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a popular bowling alley in Bucks County.

The fire marshal has said the cause of the blaze that destroyed Levittown Lanes is undetermined, and the case is closed for now.

EMBED More News Videos

The multi-alarm fire destroyed the bowling alley on New Falls Road in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.



However, it could be reopened if new information comes to light.

Last month the three-alarm fire destroyed the building on the 8800 block of New Falls Road.

It appears to have started above the ceiling near the back of the building but officials can't find the exact point of origin.

There were no reported injuries from this fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyfirebowlinginstagram stories
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Deadly Lehigh Valley house fire ruled electrical
Pa. firefighter goes home after months in Philly hospital
Caught on video: Firefighters rescue family from burning apartment
2 women die after being pulled from Delaware house fire
TOP STORIES
'5ever': Phillies rookie honoring childhood friend with No. 5 jersey
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited in 20/20 special
Police investigate motorcycle, SUV collision in Bucks County
Part of NE Extension to close early Sunday for bridge beam removal
16-year-old charged in attempted robbery at Christiana Mall Target
Police seek help identifying 2 suspects in Sean Toomey's murder
Show More
Driver killed after loose tire slams into car on I-95 in South Philly
50 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
Storm washes away chunk of Roosevelt Boulevard, multiple cars damaged
Change to residency requirement for Philly police applicants
Phillies Opening Day 2022: Here's everything you need to know
More TOP STORIES News