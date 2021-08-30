COVID-19 vaccine

Bucks County Community College offering $100 for 200 students who get COVID-19 vaccine

To be eligible, students must get vaccinated between Aug. 30 and Sep. 3.
NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two hundred Bucks County Community College students will be getting paid to get vaccinated.

The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund is offering the first 200 currently enrolled BCCC students $100 each who receive a COVID-19 vaccination between Monday (Aug. 30) and Friday (Sept. 3) at any location that offers the vaccine.

To redeem the $100 gift card, the students then must show proof of vaccination (original vaccine card, not a photo) while on one of the college's three campuses.

Beginning Monday, August 30, the students can show proof of new vaccination to the front desk of the Upper Bucks Campus, the Gene & Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks or Student Accounts in the Linksz Building at the Newtown campus.

The $100 reward is limited to the first 200 students.

In addition, students who return and receive their second COVID-19 shot to complete their vaccination at one of the college's on-campus pop-up clinics, may be eligible for an additional $100 reward from Bucks County.

Bucks County Community College also says all COVID-19 vaccinated students, regardless of vaccination date, can enter into a raffle for a chance to win one-year free tuition (one student will win up to 24 credits, in-county rate tuition, or the equal value towards non-credit programs and certificates). Students may also enter if they have had a positive antibody test within the last 6 months. The raffle drawing will be held on Sept. 10.

More TOP STORIES News