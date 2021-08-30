Bucks County Community College offering $100 for 200 students who get COVID-19 vaccine

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two hundred Bucks County Community College students will be getting paid to get vaccinated.The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund is offering the first 200 currently enrolled BCCC students $100 each who receive a COVID-19 vaccination between Monday (Aug. 30) and Friday (Sept. 3) at any location that offers the vaccine.To redeem the $100 gift card, the students then must show proof of vaccination (original vaccine card, not a photo) while on one of the college's three campuses.Beginning Monday, August 30, the students can show proof of new vaccination to the front desk of the Upper Bucks Campus, the Gene & Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks or Student Accounts in the Linksz Building at the Newtown campus.The $100 reward is limited to the first 200 students.In addition, students who return and receive their second COVID-19 shot to complete their vaccination at one of the college's on-campus pop-up clinics, may be eligible for an additional $100 reward from Bucks County.Bucks County Community College also says all COVID-19 vaccinated students, regardless of vaccination date, can enter into a raffle for a chance to win one-year free tuition (one student will win up to 24 credits, in-county rate tuition, or the equal value towards non-credit programs and certificates). Students may also enter if they have had a positive antibody test within the last 6 months. The raffle drawing will be held on Sept. 10.