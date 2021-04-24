BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bristol Township, Bucks County.
The crash happened Saturday just after 1:30 a.m. near Newportville Road.
Officials say the truck, carrying trailers, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment.
The 49-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Emergency crews were on the scene for several hours working to clear debris.
The crash remains under investigation.
Man killed after trailer crashes off Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge: Police
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News