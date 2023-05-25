WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bucks County man charged in 4-month-old son's death

A doctor who examined the baby said he suffered contusions, bruising and abrasions throughout his body, police said.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, May 25, 2023 7:24PM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bristol Borough man has been charged in the death of his 4-month-old son, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Tyler Sullivan, 30, was charged Thursday with criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault. He was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility and was denied bail.

Tyler Sullivan

According to officials, police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Radcliffe Street late Wednesday night for a baby in cardiac arrest.

Police administered CPR, but the baby was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A doctor who examined the baby said he suffered contusions, bruising and abrasions throughout his body, officials said.

According to investigators, Sullivan violently shook the baby at least two times on Wednesday and at least six other times in the past six weeks.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW