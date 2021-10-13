crime

Bucks County authorities seek help in solving 3 killings in Bristol Township

A reward of $1,000 in each case is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks Co. authorities seek help in solving 3 killings

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are seeking the public's help in solving three killings in Bristol Township.

The unsolved crimes include the murder of Cashe Conover on Oct. 27, 2019; the murder of Shaquille Love on Dec. 23, 2020; and the hit-and-run death of Daniel Santiago on June 29, 2021. A reward of $1,000 in each case is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Cashe Conover



Conover, 22, was found fatally shot in an alley in the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road, not far from where she lived.

RELATED: 22-year-old woman gunned down in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania

"It's like someone reached inside of you and snatched your soul and they say, 'Oh, it'll get better.' It never gets better. You just learn to deal with it differently," said Charmane Steed, Conover's mother.

Nearly two years later, there are no suspects linked to this case, and no arrests have been made.

Shaquille Love



Love, 21 of Bristol Township, was killed in the area of Edgely Road and Marion Avenue. Police were called at 7:08 p.m. and found a Chrysler 200 stopped in the northbound lane of Edgely Road. Love was found dead inside.

"Somebody walked up to his car window and just shot him. He was gone with the one bullet," said Shauna Love, Shaquille's mother.

EMBED More News Videos

Shaquille Love was shot and killed while in a car, now, authorities are seeking the public's help in solving the crime.



The investigation found that Shaquille Love was shot and killed through the driver's side window.

"No crime is unimportant to us. No murder should be left unsolved. We have been working tirelessly to solve all three of these cases, but we need some help. We need a break," said District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Shauna Love has this message for anyone withholding information out of fear of breaking the unwritten "no snitching" code:

"You're the one hiding. What if it was your mother, your father, your sister, your brother? How would you feel? We just want to see justice served," she said.

Daniel Santiago



Santiago, a 53-year-old Bristol Borough resident, was riding his bike on June 29, 2021, when he was struck and killed by a motorist who fled the location. Bucks County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:55 a.m. that day reporting a pedestrian was struck. The pedestrian, later identified as Santiago, was found in the 500 block of Bristol Pike.

RELATED: Bucks County firefighter killed in hit-and-run crash; police search for suspect

Santiago had been riding a black bicycle on the right lane of the southbound side of Bristol Pike when he was struck. The 911 caller did not witness the crash. Santiago was a firefighter and life member of the Goodwill Hose Company No. 3 in Bristol.

Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact Bucks County Detectives or Bristol Township Police Detectives at 215-785-4707.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doylestown boroughbucks countyhit and runpennsylvania newscrimemurdercold casemurder reward
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Officer injured in shootout with suspect released from hospital
Gunman still at large after shopping center shooting
Woman charged in 2 slayings at Jersey Shore says she's being framed
16-year-old shot during vigil for another teen shooting victim: Police
TOP STORIES
Protests erupt at UDel after student charged with attacking woman
These 3 Philly spots made New York Times' Restaurant List
'Star Trek' actor William Shatner blasts off into space
White House brokers deal to relieve supply chain bottlenecks
New details on babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls
At least 5 killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Show More
Woman discovers large pile of mail dumped in Philly woods
Rats are taking over one Philadelphia neighborhood
1 dead in crash on Pa. Turnpike connector bridge
Shapiro declares candidacy for Pa. governor, blasts Republicans
Man charged in deadly pedestrian crash in Lawrence Township
More TOP STORIES News