Bucks County firefighter killed in hit-and-run crash; police search for suspect

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County are asking the public for help in locating a hit-and-run driver to fatally struck a Bristol firefighter.

According to police, Daniel Santiago, 53, was riding his bike in the 5500 block of Bristol Pike at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit.

Police said Santiago, who is a firefighter and life member of Goodwill Hose Company #3 in Bristol, was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time and was found on the right shoulder of the road.

His bike, which had severe damage to the rear tire and wheel, was found nearby. Any vehicle involved is likely to have front-end damage, police said.

"Danny spent his whole life helping everyone else. Bristol is a small-knit community and everybody knows each other, somebody has to have some information. If you do, don't be afraid. Do it for Danny,'' said Deputy Chief David Albright.

Santiago was an avid cyclist who was known to ride his bike to and from the fire company.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Township Police Sgt. C.J. Winik or Officer Pat Kitchenman at 267-812-3053.
