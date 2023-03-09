Bucks County high school teacher charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor: Officials

According to officials, Sturzinski initiated explicit sexual conversations with the witness, who he believed was 13 years old.

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Philadelphia (WPVI) -- A high school teacher has been charged with allegedly attempting to have a sexual encounter with a minor, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Officials said the investigation began on March 1, 2023, when a witness went to Buckingham Township police to file a report regarding a man who had engaged in unlawful contact with a minor.

The witness said that in May of 2022, he was posing as a 13-year-old boy online, and had began texting with 42-year-old Steven Allan Sturzinski, a high school teacher in the Council Rock School District.

The witness said he first met Sturzinski on a social media dating app. According to the DA's Office, Sturzinski initiated explicit sexual conversations with the witness, who Sturzinski believed was 13 years old.

Sturzinski allegedly solicited sex from the witness and arranged to meet him at George Bush Park in Buckingham Township on May 23, 2022.

At 3 p.m. that day, Sturzinski allegedly arrived at the park, where the witness said he took a picture of Sturzinski's vehicle and license plate. Sturzinski fled the park shortly after, according to officials.

Police later confirmed the vehicle and license plate were registered to Sturzinski.

On Thursday, Sturzinski was charged with a criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and a criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

The DA's Office said he was arraigned and committed to the Bucks County Correctional Facility under a $250,000 bail.

In response to this incident, the Council Rock School District released the following statement:

Today, the Buckingham Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office informed us that a Council Rock North staff member has been arrested for allegedly committing criminal offenses involving a minor. At present, it is our understanding that the minor was not a student in the Council Rock School District.



The staff member has been placed on administrative leave. We will be investigating the conduct of this employee. This is an active law enforcement investigation, and at this time, we have no additional information.



All Council Rock employees have all clearances required by law that are closely monitored for compliance by our Human Resources department.



Our top priority remains the safety and welfare of our students and staff, especially during this challenging time. Any person who has relevant information to this investigation should contact their local law enforcement agency. The Bucks County District Attorney's office is handling this case and any questions should be directed to their office.



We recognize that this is very concerning to all and understand that our students may react differently. There will be additional counselors present at Council Rock North on Friday, March 10 to assist students and/or staff who may require support. If you are concerned about how your child is coping with this information please contact his or her school counselor.