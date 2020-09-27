Bucks County vigil honors Breonna Taylor; called for change

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With candles, t-shirts, and masks, about 60 people gathered near the Harriet Tubman memorial along Bristol Borough's waterfront to remember the life of Breonna Taylor Saturday.The 26-year-old was shot to death in her Louisville apartment by police officers serving a warrant in March."Being black, living in America right now, It's tough," said Korah Steed of Bristol Township.On Wednesday, a grand jury in Kentucky handed down a decision to charge one officer with wanton endangerment for firing shots into Taylor's apartment building.None of the officers were charged with her death.Kentucky's attorney general said the officers who shot Taylor fired in self-defense after her boyfriend shot and wounded one of the officers.Speakers at the vigil called for some police funding to be diverted to mental health resources and other social services.In addition, more transparency from local elected officials."Oftentimes there are instances, even in your own backyard, where Black lives are really discounted and not appreciated," said Chanel Bermudez, an organizer from Lower Bucks for Change.Alana Hardison, who also works with Lower Bucks for Change said, "We're trying to just make Bucks County better. But overall, it's a little bit of fear. For my children, for my husband, for myself."Morris Derry of No More Pain, Inc. also spoke at the vigil. His organization assists people who were recently incarcerated."You have to continue to sit down with people in law enforcement, sit down with people in politics and just come together at the table with solutions and answers," said Derry. "And then put those solutions and answers into action."With the election less than 40 days away, the speakers at Saturday's vigil also encouraged people to vote and to have a plan for how they will vote.Either by mail or in-person on November 3.