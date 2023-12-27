Pa. man provides 'Sneakers for Smiles' to over 1,000 recipients who have struggled with bullying

Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo's initiative, Sneakers for Smiles, is bringing new kicks to bullying victims and those who advocate against it.

Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo's initiative, Sneakers for Smiles, is bringing new kicks to bullying victims and those who advocate against it.

Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo's initiative, Sneakers for Smiles, is bringing new kicks to bullying victims and those who advocate against it.

Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo's initiative, Sneakers for Smiles, is bringing new kicks to bullying victims and those who advocate against it.

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo's initiative, Sneakers for Smiles, has improved the lives of over 1000 recipients.

Growing up as an immigrant, Dr. Cerullo was on the receiving end of bullying.

From experiencing it first hand, he sought to make a change so others don't have to feel the pain he endured.

"The trying part was that I never had really anything cool. If you don't have something cool, certainly your backpack, a hoodie, and the pair of sneakers you wear, the ridicule certainly comes in," said Dr. Cerullo.

Wanting children and bullying victims to avoid this experience, Sneakers for Smiles came to be.

"Now we're up to 1000 pairs of sneakers that I've sent nationwide. The criteria is children who perhaps have been victims to bullying because of the shoes or their attire ...and those who are upstanders in their community," said Dr. Cerullo.

His wife, Daniela Cerullo, has seen how he has improved the lives of many; and, how he has changed her's.

They met due to her son's experience with bullying as a child.

They decided to launch Teach Anti Bullying.Org together, where they conduct community outreach with events such as workshops and assemblies.

From there, they have been partners in life and business, hoping to see no end to their mission to help others.

For more information on Sneakers for Smiles or Teach Anti Bullying.Org, check out their website.