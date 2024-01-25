Report shows bullying incidents have quadrupled in New Jersey schools

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- A new report shows what's being described as an alarming increase in bullying in New Jersey schools.

The report shows incidents have quadrupled from 2018 to 2023.

The most recent numbers in the report, compiled by the state's Anti-Bullying Task Force, show more than 19,000 harassment, intimidation and bullying incidents were investigated.

Of that number, 7,600 incidents were confirmed, the highest since the state started monitoring bullying in schools.

"I'm not very surprised. It's sad, but I'm not very surprised," said Maria Majet Reyes, a licensed therapist who lives in South Jersey. "Because when we look at bullies they want hierarchy, they want power, because a lot of times they are powerless at home.

The report also showed physical bullying dropped, but verbal and cyberbullying continues to rise.

While the task force applauded the state for its measures to support inclusive classrooms, it also recommended that schools need additional funding and resources to combat bullying.

Dr. Reyes says more should be done to educate school faculty and students about the dangers of bullying and prevention.