Burger King worker shot and killed over food wait time, police say

ORLANDO, Florida -- Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.