Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the man who broke into a Mount Airy home in broad daylight.

Police said the man seen in surveillance video with his face covered forced open the rear door to a home on the 400 block of West Walnut Lane.

It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Once inside, he took an HP laptop valued at more than $2,000.

He fled in what may be a gold color Chrysler 200 with no license plate.

Anyone with information should call police.
