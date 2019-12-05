Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the man who broke into a Mount Airy home in broad daylight.
Police said the man seen in surveillance video with his face covered forced open the rear door to a home on the 400 block of West Walnut Lane.
It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Once inside, he took an HP laptop valued at more than $2,000.
He fled in what may be a gold color Chrysler 200 with no license plate.
Anyone with information should call police.
