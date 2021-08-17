missing children

City of Burlington Police Department searching for parents of 2 boys

If you recognize the boys you are asked to call the City of Burlington Police Department at 609-386-3300.
BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in the City of Burlington, New Jersey are looking for the parents or caretakers of two young boys.

Investigators released pictures of the children, but not their names, early Tuesday morning in an effort to help identify their guardians.



Police say the boys were found in the area of the 1100 block of Columbus Road.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Burlington Police Department at 609-386-3300 or call 911.



