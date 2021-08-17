City of Burlington Police Department searching for parents of 2 boys

🚨🚨URGENT!!!!🚨🚨



The City of Burlington Police Department is attempting to locate the parents/guardians for 2 young white males found in the area of 1100 Columbus Road. Please contact the police department if you know of anyone missing their young children! 609 386 3300. — Burl City PD (NJ) (@BurlCityPDNJ) August 17, 2021

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in the City of Burlington, New Jersey are looking for the parents or caretakers of two young boys.Investigators released pictures of the children, but not their names, early Tuesday morning in an effort to help identify their guardians.Police say the boys were found in the area of the 1100 block of Columbus Road.Anyone with information should contact the City of Burlington Police Department at 609-386-3300 or call 911.