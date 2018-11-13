U.S. & WORLD

Amazon selects New York, Virginia over Philly for new HQ; Mayor Kenney responds

Report: Amazon's new HQ in NYC, Virginia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 13, 2018. (Shutterstock)

RICHMOND, Va. --
Amazon has confirmed that it will split its much-anticipated second headquarters between New York City and Arlington, Virginia, beating out other cities including Philadelphia.

Its New York location will be in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, while its Arlington offices will be located in an area called National Landing. Each site will get 25,000 jobs.


In addition, the online retailer said it will open an operations hub in Nashville, creating 5,000 jobs.

The decision ends an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

Philly among Amazon H2 finalilsts: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 18, 2018.


Following Amazon's announcement, Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement about Philly not making the cut:

"While Philadelphia was not ultimately chosen for Amazon's HQ2, I thank Amazon for its consideration and am honored that we were among the top contenders. I also recognize the value of this competitive process, which has benefited our city in many ways. It put Philadelphia in the national (and international) spotlight - increasing our visibility to other companies and showing our viability for other large-scale projects. It also required key stakeholders from various sectors to come together like never before and unite around a shared message and strategy for our city. I am hopeful that we will continue to harness the energy found throughout this process and apply it to future business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts in Philadelphia."

------
