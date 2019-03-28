Business

Bill to ban long paper receipts in California clears first hurdle

Those insanely long paper receipts from stores could soon be a thing of the past.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A bill that would ban long, paper receipts has cleared its first hurdle in the California state legislature.

The bill would require businesses that earn more than $1 million a year to give electronic receipts, unless customers ask for a printed one.

The measure by San Francisco Assemblyman Phil Ting passed its first committee vote Monday.

Ting says it would remove tons of paper from landfills.

Paper receipts can't be recycled because they're coated with chemicals.

