Coca-Cola looks to purchase Costa coffee chain

Coca-Cola looks to purchase Costa coffee chain. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 1, 2018.

Coca-Cola is giving its portfolio a jolt by agreeing to purchase the Costa coffee chain.

The price tag is just over $5 billion dollars.

It will put Coca-Cola in direct competition with Starbucks and other global coffee brands.

Costa is currently held by Whithead of Britain.

It has almost 4,000 stores in 32 countries.

The deal still needs regulatory approval.

