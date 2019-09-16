Business

Companies no longer operating after selling at-home rape kits

Two companies selling what they called at-home rape kits are no longer operating, amid legal threats from two state attorneys general.

Preserve-Kit is currently not being sold on Amazon, and another, called the MeToo kit, has suspended its website.

The makers of both products claim they were created to encourage victims of sexual assault to report and document the alleged crimes against them.

Some experts say the evidence would be useless in court, and could cause medical risks.

Attorneys general in New York and Oklahoma issued cease and desist orders last week.
