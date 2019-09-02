Business

That's a real deal on a cheese wheel: Costco is selling a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano

Costco is reinventing the wheel. The wheel of cheese, that is.

Customers who are looking for a really, really "grate" deal on cheese can head to the bulk shopping chain's website for a 72-pound wheel of imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

The wheel weighs about as much as 90 cans of Coca-Cola, or 220 apples.

At $899.99, the wheel of cheese doesn't come cheap -- but no matter how you slice it, it will still save you money in the end. The Costco cheese works out to 78 cents per ounce. Regular 7-ounce wedges of Parmigiano-Reggiano at the supermarket can cost around $1.30 per ounce or more.

The website lists the three main features of the cheese: It's aged 24 months, imported from Italy and "extravagant."

Online reviewers seem to agree with that last part. Many said they bought or received it as a gift. One said he bought it for his son's wedding reception, and after eating some of it, guests took home wedges as party favors.

And if it turns out the cheese is more than you can eat, it can always be turned into a table for the glass of wine you meant to pair with the cheese but never did.

