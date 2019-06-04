Business

CVS redesigning stores to become health hubs

CVS is about to change the feel, and function, of many of its stores.

The pharmacy chain announced plans Tuesday to redesign some 1,500 of its locations by 2021.

The stores will become health hubs, devoting more than 20-percent of the floor space to wellness and personalized care.

That may even include space for yoga classes.

CVS says it's putting less emphasis moving forward on selling retail products.

Several of the health hubs will be coming to Philadelphia and South Jersey later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcvshealth careretail
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot near mechanic shop in Germantown
Havertown woman charged with neglect, death of her mother
Injuries reported after vehicle hits 7-Eleven in Delaware County
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
Former boxer Meldrick Taylor charged after barricade situation
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Show More
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Delaware House to vote on revised safe storage gun bill
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
More TOP STORIES News