CVS redesigning stores to become health hubs

CVS is about to change the feel, and function, of many of its stores.The pharmacy chain announced plans Tuesday to redesign some 1,500 of its locations by 2021.The stores will become health hubs, devoting more than 20-percent of the floor space to wellness and personalized care.That may even include space for yoga classes.CVS says it's putting less emphasis moving forward on selling retail products.Several of the health hubs will be coming to Philadelphia and South Jersey later this year.