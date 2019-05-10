PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the time of the year many folks think about decorating for graduation or Mother's Day parties.
One staple for those celebrations helium-filled balloons. But, this year, consumers may find an international shortage of the gas might put a crimp in their plans for using the floating balloons.
In some cases, they will find significantly higher prices for helium balloons compared to last year.
In some instances they may find party stores no longer have stocks of the gas.
Changes in the wholesale helium market over the last several years have led to issues of scarcity.
Helium is used in many areas besides inflating balloons. It is used in scientific research where super cold conditions are needed. It is critical in the manufacture of semiconductors used in smartphones and many other electronic applications.
It is also used in hospital MRI machines.
A national chain, Party City, said the shortage has "negatively impacted our latex and metallic balloon categories."
A statement by the company said it had signed a letter of agreement for a new source of helium.
If the deal comes to fruition the company indicated the additional supply should substantially eliminate the shortfall it is currently experiencing.
Global helium shortage could deflate party expectations
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More