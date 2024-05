Top 6: Philadelphia outdoor dining -- Part 2

Jessica Boyington took advantage of a sunny day in Philadelphia to scope out some of the best outdoor dining spots for this week's Top 6.

Jessica Boyington took advantage of a sunny day in Philadelphia to scope out some of the best outdoor dining spots for this week's Top 6.

Jessica Boyington took advantage of a sunny day in Philadelphia to scope out some of the best outdoor dining spots for this week's Top 6.

Jessica Boyington took advantage of a sunny day in Philadelphia to scope out some of the best outdoor dining spots for this week's Top 6.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not exactly patio or deck weather this weekend, but a girl can dream.

That's why Action News' Jessica Boyington took advantage of a rare sunny day in Philadelphia to scope out some of the best outdoor dining spots for this week's Top 6.

RELATED: Top 6: Outdoor dining in Philadelphia -- Part 1