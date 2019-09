Looking for a job? Philadelphia Navy Yard is hiring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are looking for a job, the Philadelphia Navy Yard is hiring.The Naval Foundry and Propeller Center will host a career fair Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sheraton Suites Philadelphia Airport located at 4101 Island Avenue.Dozens of immediate, full-time positions are available now in skill trades including welders, woodworkers, and engineers.ONLINE: https://www.nfpcjobs.com/