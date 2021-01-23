Movie theaters are open, but are people going?

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Under normal circumstances, movie theaters like the AMC theater in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, would be packed.Instead, on Friday, the theater looked empty.The staff says ten tickets were sold for both of the evening's last two movie screenings at 7 p.m."We've been back a few times, and I feel not many people are going out to the movies," said customer Rickey Speer. "It's a little early, but also cozy. The last two movies we've been to, we were the only two people in there."It's no secret, like most businesses, theaters have struggled to stay open.Regal cinemas, which is the second-largest cinema chain in the U.S., suspended operations last fall and remains shuttered.For the theaters that managed to survive the state restrictions and multitude of shutdowns in 2020, they're operating at a severely reduced capacity and pandemic parameters in place."They're constantly wiping down surfaces. Always masked and observes the six feet apart rule," said customer George Ralph. "This is the safest place to be actually, as opposed to a mall or department store."While those strict protocols may not be enough to lure patrons back into the theaters, some worry going out to see a movie could be a thing of the past."If they don't start coming out to the movies soon, we're going to lose movies as a whole," said Ralph.