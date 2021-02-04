casino

Live! Casino & Hotel opens in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's second casino opened Thursday.

Live! Casino & Hotel is located at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

It features more than 2,000 slot machines, more than 120 live table games, and a FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 510,000 square-foot facility also features more than 200 hotel rooms.

Rewards members have already been inside for a sneak peek.

The general public can visit starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, no reservation required.

The casino is opening despite the ongoing pandemic and restrictions in place.

Live! Casino & Hotel is planning socially-distanced festivities for its grand opening week celebration.

Casinos were among the indoor businesses allowed to reopen back on January 4 with limits on capacity.

Live! released its "Play It Safe Plan" which includes thermal scanners at all
guest entry points.

Those interested in booking a reservation can visit https://philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com.

Rivers Casino, Philly's other casino, has been back open for a month.

