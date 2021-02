Live! Casino & Hotel opens in South Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos Gambling regulators granted the city's second license to Live! Hotel and Casino in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's second casino opened Thursday.Live! Casino & Hotel is located at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.It features more than 2,000 slot machines, more than 120 live table games, and a FanDuel Sportsbook.The 510,000 square-foot facility also features more than 200 hotel rooms.Rewards members have already been inside for a sneak peek.The general public can visit starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, no reservation required.The casino is opening despite the ongoing pandemic and restrictions in place.Live! Casino & Hotel is planning socially-distanced festivities for its grand opening week celebration. Casinos were among the indoor businesses allowed to reopen back on January 4 with limits on capacity.Live! released its "Play It Safe Plan" which includes thermal scanners at allguest entry points.Those interested in booking a reservation can visit https://philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com Rivers Casino, Philly's other casino, has been back open for a month.