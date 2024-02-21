New legislation could restrict casino-style skill games in Philadelphia corner stores, gas stations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have seen casino-style skill games at a corner store or gas station in Philadelphia. But new legislation could soon prohibit businesses in the city from having these games unless they have a casino license or a liquor license, as well as at least 30 seats for patrons to eat or drink.

Philadelphia City Council Member Curtis Jones authored the legislation, as the governor is looking to tax and regulate Pennsylvania skill games statewide. However, business owners say they bought these machines with the understanding that they were legal.

Grocery store owner, Andrea Rodriguez, says they rely on the games to make ends meet.

"The money we make helps us to pay college for our kids, keeping the store open, too," Rodriguez said.

Matt Haverstick, who represents Pace-O-Matic, the company that manufactures most of the games in the city, says they will file a lawsuit.

Those who support the legislation, including Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, say the machines become a gathering spot and can lead to violence, robberies, other crimes and addiction.

"The violence we see around our stores and when we have these gatherings -- as you know, particularly in some of our more violent pockets-- and just adding another ingredient into the space does not help our work," Bethel said.