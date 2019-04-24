Business

New mini Starbucks under construction at Dilworth Park

CITY HALL (WPVI) -- Workers are building a mini-Starbucks at Dilworth Park.

It is stirring strong reactions across Philadelphia.

A giant crane delivered what will become a Starbucks on the south side of Dilworth Park, outside Philadelphia City Hall.

The 620 square foot outdoor kiosk will be run by Brulee Catering.

Thousands of people signed an online petition opposing it, partly because there is already a larger Starbucks on the north end of City Hall.

Construction is expected to be completed within a few weeks.
