Popular office work stations recalled over injury hazard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seventy-six thousand popular "sit-and-stand" work stations have been recalled over an injury hazard.
They're sold under several brand names but the company, Knape and Vogt, manufacturers the product.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the gas cylinders can malfunction causing a forceful discharge.
Knape and Vogt have two reports of this happening, in one instance, the cylinder blew through the drywall.
The workstations were sold nationwide online at eBay, Amazon.com, Staples.com, imovr.com, ergodirect.com, hafele.com, ergonomicaccessories.com, ergoexperts.com and officeanything.com from October 2016 through February 2019 for between $350 and $560.
