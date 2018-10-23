HOLIDAY

Black Friday 2018: REI to close all stores, process no online sales

EMBED </>More Videos

In addition to giving all its employees the day off, outdoor retailer REI is celebrating Black Friday with its #OptOutside campaign. (Michaela Mettenleiter (@micamett) courtesy of REI)

While plenty of retailers are choosing to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving, REI is once again taking that a step further.

For the fourth year in a row, REI stores will be closed not only on Thanksgiving but on Black Friday, the company announced Tuesday. The outdoor retailer will also not process any online sales.

The company CEO, Jerry Stritzke, said the initiative is important because about half of Americans don't spend any time outside.

"We're asking people this year to reevaluate that picture of themselves. To see technology as the starting point to a journey outside, not the destination. And to go explore the world with someone they love - on Black Friday and every day," he said.

Through its #OptOutside campaign, the company is also encouraging consumers to ditch the stores for the great outdoors.

New this year, the company is committing $1 million toward a center at the University of Washington to "study the link between human health and time spent outdoors."

The company said that nearly 15 million people and more than 700 organizations participated in #OptOutside over the past three years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessthanksgivingblack fridayholiday shoppinghikingholiday
HOLIDAY
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
More holiday
BUSINESS
StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine
Average cost of movie tickets down from last quarter
UPS hosts 'Brown Friday' seasonal job fair
Kleenex to rebrand its 'mansize' tissues after gender complaints
More Business
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man stabbed outside Center City Wawa
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Sentencing day for ex-Allentown mayor
Arson task force investigates fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in death of attorney in Turks and Caicos
Show More
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Man, 20, shot in West Philadelphia
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
More News