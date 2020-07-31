Business

Top 6 dining spots in Wilmington - thanks to your votes!

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- We've counted all of your votes for the Top 6 dining spots in Wilmington!

Banks Seafood Kitchen and Raw Bar has a fantastic happy hour and the best views. They are located right on the waterfront! Make sure you try the calamari for an appetizer and the scallops to finish the meal!

La Pizzeria Metro has every size and shape of handcrafted pizza with any toppings your heart desires. They come complete with a quaint outdoor space.

You can head to the Irish pub Catherine Rooney's for some live music and build your own burgers in addition to some traditional Irish fare.

Del Pez offers you a modern twist on Mexican bites while serving craft beers and strong margaritas. You can relax on their cozy outdoor patio, too!

Stitch House Brewery sits right in the historic section on Market Street! It makes for a great atmosphere to sip on a house brewed beer and munch on some snacks in their outdoor dining space.

Bardea is a slice of Mediterranean restaurant heaven. Each dish is a culinary masterpiece and the decor is stylish and modern.
