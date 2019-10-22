Business

Trader Joe's opens 2nd Center City Philadelphia store on Arch Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Trader Joe's grocery chain is expanding in Philadelphia.

The company is opening a second location in Center City Tuesday.

It's located at 1324 Arch Street.

"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Philadelphia (Arch St.), PA. Please join Captain Alicia and Crew for the Grand Opening Celebration!" an announcement reads on the website.

The original Trader Joe's Center City is at 2121 Market Street.

Trader Joe's is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.
