WalMart will pay employees for good attendance

WalMart has unveiled a new incentive program for its employees.
The company is now offering bonuses for good attendance.
Under the new policy, employees can earn cash for not missing work.
Employees will also get protected personal time off, which can be used for any reason and won't count against attendance tallies.
The new policy goes into effect today.
