Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run victim speaks out as police search for driver

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released a photo on Thursday of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-rush crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened back on February 2 around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Loney Street and Bustleton Avenue.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a newer model gray Chevrolet Equinox and its driver.

Bryan McCalister, 63, was left lying in the street when the driver took off. As he lay there with cars driving around him, he said an off-duty police officer who had just pulled into a nearby gas station came to his aid.

He says he was just able to talk to her over the phone Thursday.

"I consider the police officer that rushed over to my aid as an angel. I just wanted her to know how much I appreciate what she did for me," McCalister said.

Bustleton Avenue is an area where police say they've already stepped up enforcement. It's one of many areas across the city where just this week police announced plans to crack down on aggressive and reckless driving.

"If you engage in breaking the law and we see you, we're going to stop you. We're going to issue the ticket and hopefully next time you'll think twice," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick on Tuesday.

McCalister spent weeks in the hospital.

His shoulder was broken in six places and he had five fractures in his face. McCalister wants people to slow down. He hopes for justice in his case and others like it.

"There's nothing that important to be speeding for and not to care about somebody's life," he said.